Lukashenko doesn’t believe “people have decent life in Nagorno-Karabakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko doesn’t believe that "people in Nagorno-Karabakh live a good and decent life today”.

BELTA agency reports that Belarus President made that remark at the meeting with Armenian Ambassador Armen Khachatryan in the end of his visit to Minsk.



“It [Nagorno-Karabakh] is not our issue. We have nothing to do there. There are conflicting parties who must handle this issue. I have only one position: people should have a decent life. Then I say I don’t believe that people have a decent life in Nagorno-Karabakh today. Is this a decent life when you feel that you can be wounded or killed every day? Therefore, we have a univocal position: Armenia and Azerbaijan should sit at the negotiations table and solve this problem without any strong or weak mediators,” Lukashenko stated.



He also commented on the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin:



“Does Armenia have anything to do with it? Armenia has never told me anything about Lapshin. Only one country, Azerbaijan, put him on the wanted list. When he was apprehended here I thought why it happened right here. He could have gone anywhere else. Belarus would not have been involved in it. But he was caught. Interpol knew about it. We had to report and we did it as law-abiding people. What did we have to do with him? We had to extradite him to the country which had put him on the wanted list. Moreover, I will say it in public for the first time: no one wanted to take him back. They started to play this card later. He is the citizen of three countries, and neither of them needed him. They just wanted to get rid of this problem. Therefore, there are always subtexts in all issues which will be always used to someone’s advantage.”



“Armenia may have a different attitude to Azerbaijan, but Azerbaijan is also a close state and close people for us. We lived in one country some time ago. Why should we quarrel with Azerbaijan or Armenia? Perhaps, we will be useful for Azerbaijan and Armenia someday,” Lukashenko said.