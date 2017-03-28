1019 views

Artsakh soldier is killed by Azerbaijani gunfire


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At around 13:00 today, Artsakh Defense Army soldier Artak Rafaelyan (born in 1997) was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire at a Defense Army military unit in the Eastern direction.

The Defense Army informed they launched an investigation to determine details of the incident.

