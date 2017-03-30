Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 20 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 29, Azerbaijan committed 20 violations of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact with Artsakh.
Over 580 shots from firearms of various calibers were released in the direction of Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army counteracted when necessary.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.