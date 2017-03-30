Nalbandian urges PACE to consider mediators’ warning

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Chairperson of PACE Sub-Committee for conflicts between Council of Europe member states, PACE Monitoring Committee Co-Rapporteur for Azerbaijan Stefan Schennach.

Edward Nalbandian stressed that Azerbaijan continuously rejects the Co-Chair countries’ offers, aimed at creation of corresponding conditions for advance of negotiation process, and refuses to implement the agreements reached upon at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits in 2016.



Minister Nalbandian noted that the settlement of the NK issue is carried out in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-charimanship, which is the only agency with international mandate for settling the issue.



Edward Nalbandian added that talks about transferring the NK issue negotiations to a different format or platforms, initiatives of resolutions that misinterpret the reality, and attempts to create mechanisms parallel to the settlement format damage the Co-Chairs’ efforts in reaching a solution, which the Co-Chairs warned about in many instances. According to the Minister, PACE should take that warning seriously.