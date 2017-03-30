Azerbaijan violates ceasefire with Artsakh for 50 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of March 29, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for around 50 times.

Over 500 shots from firearms of various calibers, including sniper rifles, were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied sniper rifles with special intensity in the Southeastern and Eastern areas of the Line of Contact, firing 86 shots.



Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army counteracted to suppress the rival’s activity.