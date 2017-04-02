Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 35 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 1, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime on Azerbaojan-Artsakh Line of Contact for around 35 times.
More than 300 shots from firearms of various calibers were released in the direction of Armenian positions. Azerbaijani Armed Forces also applied mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (3 shells) on the Eastern direction of the Line of Contact.
