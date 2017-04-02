“We must always be strong and united,” states Artsakh President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan addressed the people of Artsakh in connection with the anniversary of the April War.

The President’s message reads:



“Dear compatriots,



A year ago, on the night of April the 1st, Azerbaijan undertook the large-scale military operation along the whole perimeter of the Karabakh-Azerbaijan border.



The official Baku tried again to solve the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict by force, to destroy the independent Artsakh statehood, and commit a new genocide against the Armenian people.



The enemy’s aggression failed completely; they suffered considerable human, material and moral losses and proved unable to realize any of their treacherous programs.



The adversary faced our armed forces, our valiant soldiers, our population that had consolidated into an army, the entire Armenian people, the Mother Armenia and the Diaspora, who immediately stood next to Artsakh. The Armenian people have proved once again that free, independent homeland is the highest value for us, and that we are capable of defending our state from any encroachments.



Unfortunately, as a result of the insidious and provocative actions of the adversary, we suffered irretrievable losses. Dozens of servicemen and civilians perished.



Eternal honor and glory to all our martyrs! Their bright memory will always remain in our hearts, their bravery and heroism will become a guideline for the future generations.



Defeated in the battlefield, Azerbaijan has not abandoned expansionist programs. It continues to conduct anti-Armenian policy, does not refrain from implementing offensive operations in political, information and diplomatic spheres, and keeps violating the ceasefire regime in different sectors of the borders almost on a daily basis. The authorities of Azerbaijan do not hide that they are pursuing a revanchist policy. Such a stance is nothing else than terrorism, another heinous and inhuman manifestation of genocidal policy.



All that once again confirms a century-long truth for our people: we must always be strong and united, protect our freedom and independence, and build a worthy future for the generations to come.



Dear people,



Our spirit is firm, our will is unshakeable, and our purposes are just. We defend our native land, our homes and families, and we develop our country by painstaking work. This is a sacred mission that our people will always carry out with dignity”.