Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 35 times on April War anniversary


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 2, Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime of the Line of Contact with Artsakh for 35 times.

Over 330 shots from firearms of various calibers were released in the direction of Armenian positions.

