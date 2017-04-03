Situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Throughout the day and on the night of April 2, the situation on the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was relatively calm.
Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 16 times, releasing over 150 shots from firearms of various calibers in the direction of Armenian positions.
