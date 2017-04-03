Serj Tankian and Atom Egoyan are in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today a large group of culture workers, among them famous musician and composer Serj Tankian, film director, screenwriter Atom Egoyan, who arrived in Artsakh at the Tufenkian foundation initiative.
The delegation involved also philanthropists and representatives of Artsakh Fund organization’s USA branch.
Various issues regarding the life in Artsakh, the state-building process, regional trends and the Motherland-Diaspora ties were touched upon during the meeting.
Bako Sahakyan attached importance to such visits to Artsakh, noting their positive impact on developing culture in the republic, introducing Artsakh to the outer world and strengthening the inter-Armenian ties.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.