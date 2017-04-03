Serj Tankian and Atom Egoyan are in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today a large group of culture workers, among them famous musician and composer Serj Tankian, film director, screenwriter Atom Egoyan, who arrived in Artsakh at the Tufenkian foundation initiative.

The delegation involved also philanthropists and representatives of Artsakh Fund organization’s USA branch.



Various issues regarding the life in Artsakh, the state-building process, regional trends and the Motherland-Diaspora ties were touched upon during the meeting.



Bako Sahakyan attached importance to such visits to Artsakh, noting their positive impact on developing culture in the republic, introducing Artsakh to the outer world and strengthening the inter-Armenian ties.





