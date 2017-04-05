Ceasefire is violated for 40 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of April 4 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 40 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 900 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (3 shells) and AGS-17 grenade launcher (10 shells) in the Northeastern direction.