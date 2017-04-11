295 views

Ceasefire is violated for more than 50 times


Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and one the night of April 10 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 50 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 1620 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

