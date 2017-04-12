301 views

Ceasefire is violated for 25 times


Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and one the night of April 11 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 400 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.--

