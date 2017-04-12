Ceasefire is violated for 25 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and one the night of April 11 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 25 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.
About 400 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.
Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army refrained from returning fire.--
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.