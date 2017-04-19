Azerbaijan actively uses sniper rifles

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and one the night of April 17 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 640 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces actively applied sniper rifles (93 shots) in the Southern, Eastern and Northeastern directions of Line of Contact.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress offensive activity of the rival.