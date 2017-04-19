Ceasefire is violated for 55 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and one the night of April 18 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 55 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 760 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (2 shells) in the Northern direction of Line of Contact.



Throughout the night Azerbaijan continued to actively fire from sniper rifles of various caliber in different directions of Line of Contact.