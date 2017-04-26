EU is interested in NK issue settlement, says Salber

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Herbert Salber on the occasion of extension of the European Council mission that he heads.

At the meeting with Herbert Salber, Serzh Sargsyan noted that Armenia attaches importance to the efforts of the EU Special Representative, which hold formation of trust between the parties of the NK conflict settlement as their main objective.



Herbert Salber assured that the European Union is interested in and wants to facilitate settlement of the NK issue within the frames of its capacities by assisting the OSCE Minsk Group member states in their efforts.



EU Special Representative also congratulated Armenian authorities with successful realization of parliamentary elections, stressing that Armenia thus made a significant step forward. According to the EU official, it is possible to work on certain irregularities reported during the elections.