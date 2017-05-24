Azerbaijan releases 45 shells in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan/Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of May 16 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for over 60 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 900 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijan applied 82 mm (4 shells) and 120 mm (17 shells) mortar launchers in the Eastern direction of Contact Line. Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied also 60 mm (4 shells) and 82 mm (15 shells) mortars and mounted antitank grenade launcher (5 shells) in the Northeastern direction.



Vanguard units of NKR Defense Army returned fire to suppress Azerbaijan’s offensive activity.



Currently the operative situation on Line of Contact is relatively calm.