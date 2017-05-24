NKR Defense Army releases video of counteraction against Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The NKR Defense Army units on combat duty undertook preventive actions in response to the activity displayed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Line of Contact on the night of May 16.
According to the reliable data of corresponding services of the Defense Army, those actions resulted in losses for the Azerbaijani side.
The Defense Army released a part of the record of the undertaken actions:
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.