NKR Defense Army releases video of counteraction against Azerbaijan


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The NKR Defense Army units on combat duty undertook preventive actions in response to the activity displayed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Line of Contact on the night of May 16.

According to the reliable data of corresponding services of the Defense Army, those actions resulted in losses for the Azerbaijani side.

The Defense Army released a part of the record of the undertaken actions:

