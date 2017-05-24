Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 90 times

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of May 18 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for over 90 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

More than 1300 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) in the Eastern direction of Contact Line, while using 60 mm mortar launcher (1 shell) and hand-held antitank grenade launcher (1 shell) in the Northeastern direction.