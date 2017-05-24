Baku grossly violates the ceasefire regime, Armenian FM says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated today that Baku continues gross violations of bilateral ceasefire agreement, opposing to the consistent calls from OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and the international community.

He said this at the session of Committee of Ministers of Council of Europe.



“The two summits, which took place after Azerbaijan’s aggression in April of 2016, resulted in bilateral agreements, aimed at creating respective conditions for acceleration of the peaceful process. Baku has failed the implementation of those agreements so far in spite of emphasizing their importance on different occasions, including at the trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on April 28,” Edward Nalbandian remarked.



Armenian FM emphasized that Council of Europe prioritizes realization of shared values and human rights guaranteed by Freedoms European Convention on Human Rights, regardless of the status of the territory, where people live.