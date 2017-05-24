Azerbaijan violates ceasefire for 80 times

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Contact with Artsakh for around 80 times throughout the day and on the night of May 21.

More than 750 shots from firearms of various calibers were released in the direction of Armenian positions.



Azerbaijani Armed Forces also used 60mm mortar launcher (4 shells) on the Northern direction.



Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army mostly refrained from counteracting.