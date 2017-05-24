Azerbaijan releases 55 shells in the direction of Armenian positions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the day and on the night of May 23 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime for more than 95 times on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact.

About 1140 shots from fire weapons of different caliber were released in the direction of the Armenian positions.



In addition to fire weapons, Azerbaijani Armed Forces applied 60 and 82 mm mortar launchers (14 shells) and AGS-17 grenade launcher (41 shells) in the Southeastern direction of the Contact Line.