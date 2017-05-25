Baku violates OSCE monitoring procedure

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the west of Seysulan settlement of the Martakert region.
NKR MFA noted that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule and no violation of the ceasefire regime was registered.
“However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE mission to its front-line positions and in violation of arrangements, reached on the procedure of conducting a monitoring, used a surveillance aerostat,” the Ministry informed.
