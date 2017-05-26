Artsakh Defense Army to report only gross violations

Yerevan/Mediamax/. From May 25 no violation of the ceasefire regime on Contact Line has been reported on Artsakh Defense Army official web page.



NKR Defense Army Spokesman Senor Hasratyan told Mediamax that the situation on NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact was calm during the days and on the nights of May 23, 24, 25.



When asked about the reasons for the absence of information on operative situation on Contact Line throughout May 25-26, Senor Hasratyan said that “no daily updates will be released in case of similar situations.”



“If there are aberrant cases, we will release the information on the web page,” Hasratyan said.



Mediamax notes that the information on operative situation on Line of Contact was released once a week before the offensive in April of 2016. The daily reports has been released starting from April.





