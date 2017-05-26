Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani gunfire

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 11:45 today, contract soldier Armen Harutyunyan (born in 1996) was fatally wounded by Azerbaijani gunfire at one of NKR Defense Army military units in the Northern direction of the Line of Contact.
Investigation is underway to clear circumstances of the incident.
