625 views

Armenian Vice-Speaker urges Minsk to be loyal to CSTO position



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov met with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk today and said they should remain loyal to the CSTO position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“If we want to solve the issue, we need to understand its reason, and the reason is that Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize Artsakh people’s right for self-determination. The people of Artsakh should fully exercise their right for self-determination for the conflct to be settled peacefully,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

The Deputy Speaker stressed that Armenian parliamentary delegation supports peaceful settlement of all conflicts in CSTO region, including the Artsakh issue, and that parliaments of CSTO countries should be loyal to the organization’s official position.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 29, 2017 15:04
MES detachments in bordering communities to be facilitated

Nagorno Karabakh | May 29, 2017 13:16
Armenian Vice-Speaker urges Minsk to be loyal to CSTO position

Society | May 29, 2017 09:56
Ruben Vardanyan dreams to hold 2020 Aurora Prize in Aleppo
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017