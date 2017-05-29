Armenian Vice-Speaker urges Minsk to be loyal to CSTO position

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov met with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk today and said they should remain loyal to the CSTO position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“If we want to solve the issue, we need to understand its reason, and the reason is that Azerbaijan doesn’t recognize Artsakh people’s right for self-determination. The people of Artsakh should fully exercise their right for self-determination for the conflct to be settled peacefully,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.



The Deputy Speaker stressed that Armenian parliamentary delegation supports peaceful settlement of all conflicts in CSTO region, including the Artsakh issue, and that parliaments of CSTO countries should be loyal to the organization’s official position.