Cyprus FM remarks Armenians always lived in Artsakh


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan said that formation of new conflict hotbeds is inadmissible and fraught with unpredictable consequences.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, Minister Sargsyan made that statement at the meeting with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides on May 30.

Vigen Sargsyan noted that current challenges require consolidation of forces for effective resistance. The Minister also said that special emphasis is put on uniting efforts of states with common interests and developing efficient dialogue.

The parties discussed the Artsakh issue and Cyprus dispute. Ioannis Kasoulides believes it wrong to draw parallels between the two, as contrary to Cyprus being invaded by Turkey, Artsakh has always been the historical residence of Armenians, who fought for their security and declared their independence. Vigen Sargsyan thanked Ioannis Kasoulides for his certain and consistent position on the Artsakh issue.

Vigen Sargsyan also met with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades. The Artsakh issue was a topic of discussion at that meeting as well. Armenian Defense Minister expressed his gratitude to the President of Cyprus for the objective and consistent position regarding the Artsakh issue.

