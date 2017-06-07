Tillerson: U.S. is committed to peaceful resolution of NK conflict

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson said today that the United States remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Rex Tillerson made that statement in his congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan on the occasion of Republic Day.



“The United States and Azerbaijan share a strong partnership, built through years of cooperation on energy and security issues as well as dialogue on democratic principles. As the month of Ramadan begins, I also congratulate Azerbaijan on its rich history, including the establishment of the first Muslim-majority parliamentary republic 99 years ago. Then, as now, you had a vision and worked to make it a reality. The United States encourages efforts to build a more secure and prosperous nation that respects the fundamental freedoms of its people. We also remain committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Rex Tillerson’s statement reads.



The U.S. Secretary of State also expressed hope for even greater cooperation with Azerbaijan across all areas of their relationship in the years to come.