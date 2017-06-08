553 views

Artsakh President visits borderline



Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Defense Minister Levon Mnatsakanyan visited several sections of Southern and Southeastern borderline in Artsakh.

Bako Sahakyan got acquainted with the course of the service and situation on the spot, gave corresponding instructions towards the realization of the set tasks.

