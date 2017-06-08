Baku took negotiations hostage, says Nalbandian

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that "Azerbaijan adopted an "either our way or no way” stance and openly threatens with new hostilities, taking the negotiation process hostage, blackmailing and continuing constant profanation of the Co-Chairs.”

The Minister made that statement yesterday in Rome, during his speech at the Italian Society for International Organizations.



“Azerbaijan does everything to derail the agreements reached on the level of presidents on the expansion of the team of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, which is currently the only international presence on the ground in the conflict zone, as well as creation of the mechanism for investigation of the ceasefire violations. Apparently, Azerbaijan wants to keep its hands free from the international scrutiny over its continuous non-compliance. However, even in the absence of the strong monitoring mechanisms it is clear who stands behind the breaches and the Co-Chairs have named Azerbaijan as the initiator of the ceasefire violations,” Edward Nalbandian said.



The Minister reminded Azerbaijan’s aggression of April 2016 was accompanied by gross violations of the international humanitarian law, including Daesh style beheadings and other atrocities.



“It is obvious that through escalating the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone Azerbaijan tries to shift the public attention from ongoing economic and social difficulties, gross human rights violations and public outrage in Azerbaijan,” the Foreign Minister added.



Edward Nalbandian stressed that “a time has come for the international community for more tangible steps in order to curb Baku’s provocative and destructive policy”.



“There is no alternative to the negotiations and Armenia will continue its efforts together with the Co-Chairs aimed at exclusively peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the Minister concluded.