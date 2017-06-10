762 views

Armenia introduces OSCE to ceasefire violation cases



Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Office of Personal Representative of OSCE acting Chairman-in-Office conducted yet another monitoring today on Armenian-Azerbaijani state borderline in Tavush marz.

According to Armenian Defense Ministry, no ceasefire violation was registered during the monitoring.

A briefing took place in Aygepar community after the monitoring, when OSCE officials were introduced to current situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani state borderline and the statistics of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani Armed Forces. Their attention was drawn especially to the shots, fired by Azerbaijan in the direction of borderline villages and roads.

The OSCE officials assured to include details by the Armenian side in their reports.

