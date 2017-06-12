Artsakh introduces OSCE to ceasefire violation cases

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received today OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Stephane Visconti (France), Richard Hoagland (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

“Bako Sahakyan drew the attention of OSCE Co-chairs to the destructive policy of Azerbaijan, numerous facts of breaches and violations of the ceasefire regime, international norms and principles, qualifying them as the most important hindrances of the conflict settlement process and serious threats for maintaining peace and stability in the region,” the statement reads.



Artsakh President reiterated adherence of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group.