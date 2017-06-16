Compromise should not harm NK residents, Zakharova states

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that compromise in the settlement of NK issue should not be reached to the detriment of "people, who currently live in Nagorno Karabakh.”

Maria Zakharova answered this to the question of Azerbaijani journalist at her briefing in Moscow.



“I think that both sides have their own approaches in solving this issue. Nevertheless, there is a set format for resolving this “really old” problem, which implies finding ways for compromise. Search for comprise is convergence of positions from both sides, regardless of how diametrically opposite they might be. We agree that the situation requires moving forward to the settlement. Being a part of the mentioned format, Russia does everything possible to help find this compromise. We would definitely like to see it found as soon as possible, of course excluding any harm to the future of both nations and residents of NK in particular,” Russian MFA representative concluded.