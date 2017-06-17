Armenian Speaker qualifies Baku’s move as “assassination”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Speaker of Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan responded in Artsakh to the violation of ceasefire regime by Azerbaijan, which resulted in 3 casualties (in Armenian) from the Armenian side.



“I was extremely sorry to learn about yet another impudent provocation by Azerbaijan, which resulted in death of 3 young men. I qualify these actions by Baku as assassination.



I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. We are all affected by this grief. The young people gave their lives for protecting our homeland. Eternal glory to our fallen soldiers.



Being aware that those actions would not go unpunished, Azerbaijani side valued a political whim higher than people’s lives.



P.S. It is unbelievable, though, that international partners have not yet responded,” Ara Babloyan wrote on his Facebook page.



Ara Babloyan is participating in the 3rd Forum of Armenian Political Parties in Artsakh.