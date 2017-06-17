One more casualty in Artsakh, Defense Army vows “disproportionate response”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Azerbaijani side committed yet another act of provocation in the Northern direction of NK-Azerbaijan Line of Contact today.

As a result, serviceman of Artsakh Defense Army Narek Gasparyan (born in 1997) was fatally wounded at 09:40 Artsakh Time.



“Artsakh Defense Army states that the response to violent activity of Azerbaijan, motivated by unaddressed statements from relevant international organizations, will be targeted and disproportionate,”Artsakh Defense Army statement reads.



On June 16 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime, which resulted in 3 casualties from the Armenian side.