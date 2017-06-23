Artsakh to support construction of free houses for large families

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh government made a decision to support either construction or purchase of apartments or houses for families with more than 5 underage children starting from 2018.

The mentioned project will also involve families with more than 5 underage children as of January 1, 2016 to January 1, 2018.



The program will prioritize one-parent families or children without parental care, as well as cases when one of the parents or his/her parent has 1st group military disability or was killed (died) during defense combat operations in Artsakh or accomplishment of military duty.



Artsakh government also decided to provide financial support to officer staff and contractors of Artsakh Armed Forces in case of buying and (or) repairing apartments or houses with loan interest rates subsidized by the government.



Prime Minister of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan instructed to observe the possibility of further involving employees of other power structures in the program.