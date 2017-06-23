518 views

OSCE monitoring passes on schedule



Yerevan/Mediamax/. The OSCE Mission conducted today the planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, to the north-west of Talish village of the Martakert region.

Artsakh MFA informed that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

