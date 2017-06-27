Izmirlian Foundation supports mine-clearance in Kashatagh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The HALO Trust international organization has started demining activities in Kashatagh region within the framework of the project funded by the Izmirlian Foundation in Armenia.

The project aims at supporting the clearance of three minefields identified as the highest priority areas in Meghvadzor village of Kashatagh region (former Lachin region) that serves as a primary geographical link from Artsakh to Armenia and the outside world.



Clearance will positively impact 15 beneficiaries in Meghvadzor village and surrounding areas of Kashatagh. The cleared minefields will be used by the local population for agricultural activities, thus improving their livelihoods and contributing to local economic development.



Three dedicated demining teams (comprising of eight personnel each) are already deployed in demining works. By this the project supports local capacity development and employment.