Azerbaijan does not lead OSCE Mission to its frontlines

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the Armed Forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Eastern section of Martuni region.
According to Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule. However, the Azerbaijani side did not lead the OSCE Mission to its front-line positions.
