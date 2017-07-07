3 Artsakh soldiers wounded on Line of Contact

Yerevan /Mediamax/. NKR Defense Army informed that servicemen Robert Gasparyan (born in 1969), Hambardzum Harutyunyan (born in 1997), and Vahe Badalyan (born in 1998) received shrapnel wounds of various degrees of severity as a result of shelling by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The Defense Army informs that Azerbaijan has been violating the ceasefire regime at the Line of Contact since morning, using firearms, D-44 and D-30 guns, as well as mortar and grenade launchers of various calibers.



Vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army are counteracting to suppress the rival’s activity.



“Full responsibility of escalating the situation on the front line lies with the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan,” the Defense Army stated.