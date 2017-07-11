1049 views

Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss NK issue


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov met today within the frames of informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Mauerbach.

According to Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nalbandian and Lavrov touched upon a number of issues on allied collaboration, attaching special importance to the implementation of agreements between Armenian and Russian leaderships.

The meeting agenda included the process of peaceful settlement of NK issue. Both sides stressed the necessity for implementation of agreements, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | July 11, 2017 15:47
Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss NK issue

Nagorno Karabakh | July 11, 2017 11:17
Nalbandian and Mammadyarov to hold a meeting today

Foreign Policy | July 10, 2017 12:27
Armenia urges against souring atmosphere at EaP Summit
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017