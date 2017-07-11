Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss NK issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov met today within the frames of informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Mauerbach.

According to Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nalbandian and Lavrov touched upon a number of issues on allied collaboration, attaching special importance to the implementation of agreements between Armenian and Russian leaderships.



The meeting agenda included the process of peaceful settlement of NK issue. Both sides stressed the necessity for implementation of agreements, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.