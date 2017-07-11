Nalbandian and Lavrov discuss NK issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov met today within the frames of informal meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers in Mauerbach.
According to Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nalbandian and Lavrov touched upon a number of issues on allied collaboration, attaching special importance to the implementation of agreements between Armenian and Russian leaderships.
The meeting agenda included the process of peaceful settlement of NK issue. Both sides stressed the necessity for implementation of agreements, reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg in 2016.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.