France welcomes “direct dialogue” between Armenia and Azerbajan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier noted today that the statements following Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers’ latest meeting “make a good impression”.



“We always supported direct and regulated dialogue between the two countries. In this regard, we share our appreciation that the meeting took place,” Jean-Francois Charpentier said.



According to the Ambassador, they expect meetings of higher lever to be held in the nearest future.



“We need to actively work on that,” he said.