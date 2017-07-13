France welcomes “direct dialogue” between Armenia and Azerbajan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier noted today that the statements following Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers’ latest meeting “make a good impression”.
“We always supported direct and regulated dialogue between the two countries. In this regard, we share our appreciation that the meeting took place,” Jean-Francois Charpentier said.
According to the Ambassador, they expect meetings of higher lever to be held in the nearest future.
“We need to actively work on that,” he said.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.