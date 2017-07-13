1168 views

France welcomes “direct dialogue” between Armenia and Azerbajan


Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier
Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier noted today that the statements following Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers’ latest meeting “make a good impression”.

“We always supported direct and regulated dialogue between the two countries. In this regard, we share our appreciation that the meeting took place,” Jean-Francois Charpentier said.

According to the Ambassador, they expect meetings of higher lever to be held in the nearest future.

“We need to actively work on that,” he said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | July 13, 2017 16:03
Armenian President visits military positions in Tavush

Nagorno Karabakh | July 13, 2017 12:18
France welcomes “direct dialogue” between Armenia and Azerbajan

Society | July 13, 2017 10:35
Aurora events will take place in Armenia June 8-10, 2018
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017