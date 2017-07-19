Bako Sahakyan re-elected President of Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today National Assembly of Artsakh re-elected acting President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan to the same position in a closed secret voting.

28 out of 32 participating MPs voted for his candidacy.



His competitor, former Mayor of Stepanakert, leader of Movement-88 party Eduard Aghabekyan, received 4 votes.



Mediamax remarks that presidential system of governance was established in Artsakh after the constitutional reforms referendum on February 20, 2017.



According to the reforms, the Constitution and system of governance should be brought into accordance with the new model during the transition period in 2017-2020.



Artsakh made a decision to elect the President for this transition period by National Assembly’s vote instead of the popular one.



Bako Sahakyan will hold the position until 2020, which will be followed by presidential and parliamentary elections.



Bako Sahakyan has been the President of Artsakh since September 7, 2007. He was re-elected in 2012, receiving 66,7% of popular vote.