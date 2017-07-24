Edward Nalbandian and Bako Sahakyan discuss NK issue

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.

Armenian MFA informed that at the meeting on 23 July Bako Sahakyan and Edward Nalbandian had a comprehensive discussion about the efforts by Artsakh, Armenia, and OSCE Minsk Group, aimed at creating favorable conditions for advance of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



Edward Nalbandian also attended the celebraiton of the 777th anniversary of consecration of the Gandzasar Monastery in Artsakh.