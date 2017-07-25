Armenia tells European Parliament of Baku’s provocations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Karen Nazaryan discussed the latest developments of Armenia-EU relations with representatives of different committees of the European Parliament.

According to Armenian MFA, at the July 24 meeting Karen Nazaryan stressed that the majority of commitments of the Joint Declaration of the Eastern Partnership Summit, signed in Riga, had been implemented. In regard to this matter, Deputy Minister Nazaryan attached importance to active cooperation both with EU agencies, including the European Parliament, and EU member states.



Armenian Deputy FM also touched upon the efforts of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, aimed at creating appropriate conditions for advance of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Karen Nazaryan stressed that Baku’s destructive and provocative actions are hindrance to those efforts.