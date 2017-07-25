921 views

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani claims of using UAVs


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Artsakh Defense Army issued a statement today, denying Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s claims that the Armenian side wounded soldier Muraz Babakishev with a strike from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

“Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic states that the situation on the frontline remains relatively calm.

Azerbaijan’s propaganda machine is working in its usual style, trying to confuse the Azeri and international communities by spreading misinformation.

Vanguard units of Artsakh Defense Army did not use any unmanned aerial vehicle on the frontline. Moreover, they continue to strictly maintain the ceasefire regime,” Artsakh Defense Army stated.

