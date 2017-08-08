NK talks to activate in autumn, expert says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Director of Institute of Oriental Studies of Armenian National Academy of Sciences Ruben Safrastyan expressed a view today that the NK talks would activate in autumn.

“Taking into consideration the American politics recently, Washington will probably follow Russia’s example of trying to take the initiative in NK talks, which will not have a principal effect on settling the issue,” Ruben Safrastyan told journalists.



The expert remarked that the process of weakening Turkey’s influence and reputation in the region will contribute to strengthening the role of Iran.



“The participation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Hassan Rohani's inauguration ceremony was important in this regard. This means that the relations between Armenia and Iran are developing further from bilateral level, which will promote creating atmosphere of stability in the region,” Ruben Safrastyan said.



According to him, Azerbaijan tries to seriously reconsider its politics in the region, taking into consideration the above mentioned circumstances.



“Ilham Aliyev does not participate in the Iranian President’s inauguration ceremony, showing the United States of America Azerbaijan’s devotion to their policies. Azerbaijan refuses without any explanation to take part in military exercises taking place in Georgia within the fames of NATO. Having said that, Azerbaijan tries to create favorable conditions for activating its foreign policy in autumn,” Ruben Safrastyan said.