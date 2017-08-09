326 views

OSCE monitoring at Line of Contact passes on schedule



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran region, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

Artsakh MFA noted that the monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

