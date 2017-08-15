1922 views

Azerbaijani gunfire kills soldier in Artsakh


Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 11am today, Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Arman Movsisyan (born in 1998) received a fatal gunshot wound at a northeastern military unit of the Defense Army. He was killed by Azerbaijani gunfire.

The Defense Army informed they are carrying out an investigation to clarify details of the incident.

