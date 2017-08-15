Azerbaijani gunfire kills soldier in Artsakh

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 11am today, Artsakh Defense Army serviceman Arman Movsisyan (born in 1998) received a fatal gunshot wound at a northeastern military unit of the Defense Army. He was killed by Azerbaijani gunfire.
The Defense Army informed they are carrying out an investigation to clarify details of the incident.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.