Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh follow reconstruction works in Talish

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh Karen Karapetyan and Arayik Harutyunyan visited today Askeran, Martuni and Martakert regions, as well as communities of Mataghis and Talish.

According to the press service of Artsakh government, Secretary of Artsakh Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan and Head of Martakert Regional Administration Vladik Khachatryan introduced Prime Ministers to ongoing reconstruction works in Talish. The sides discussed a number of new development projects for the community.



“We attach special attention to reconstruction program of Talish on daily basis. The population of the village was forced to leave homes because of military actions, undertaken by Azerbaijan in April of 2016. Today we are committed to creating the necessary security level and attractive social-economic conditions so that the residents can always stay in Talish,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.



In Askeran and Martuni regions Prime Ministers got acquainted with cultivation of pomegranate gardens and tobacco fields with new drip irrigation systems.



In addition, Prime Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh visited the newly opened recreation area in Mataghis, where they were introduced to rest and leisure facilities, created near Mataghis Water Reservoir with foreign investments.